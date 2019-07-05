Framus Unveils New Diablo II Progressive X Guitar

Framus Diablo II Progressive X Masterbuilt (Image credit: courtesy of Framus)

Framus has unveiled the new Diablo II Progressive X guitar, which boasts a three-dimensional carved top, a tiger stripe ebony fretboard, a Floyd Rose locking tremolo, Plek fretwork and Invisible Fretwork Technology.

There’s also a Seymour Duncan SH-2N humbucker in the neck position and a TB-4 Jeff Beck Trembucker at the bridge.

As per usual with Framus, the Diablo II Progressive X will be available in two versions: Masterbuilt—which boasts an AAAA flamed maple top with a mahogany back and flamed maple neck—and Teambuilt, which features an AAA flamed maple top with mahogany back and a maple neck.

Both models are available in right- and left-handed versions.

For more information, head to Warwick.