Framus Unveils Stormbender Devin Townsend Teambuilt Guitar

Framus Stormbender Devin Townsend Teambuilt (Image credit: Framus)

Framus has unveiled its new Stormbender Devin Townsend Teambuilt guitar.

The Stormbender Devin Townsend Teambuilt features a flamed maple-topped mahogany body fitted with an EverTune bridge and Townsend's signature Fishman Fluence active pickups.

The guitar also features a set-in maple neck, a Tigerstripe Ebony fingerboard, Devin Townsend signature fingerboard inlays, illuminated fingerboard side dots, Graph Tech Ratio Locking Machine Heads, a Graph Tech Black Tusq nut and Plek fretwork.

The Pro Series Teambuilt Stormbender Devin Townsend is available now. Pricing of the guitar has yet to be determined.

For more info, head on over to warwick.de.