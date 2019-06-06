Trending

Framus Unveils Updated Panthera II Studio Supreme Guitars

Masterbuilt and Teambuilt models boast striking 3D carved tops, Seymour Duncan pickups.

Framus has announced its new Panthera II Studio Supreme Masterbuilt and Teambuilt guitars.

The new guitars feature a three-dimensional carved top and Plek Fretwork with IFT —Invisible Fretwork Technology.

The Framus Panthera II Studio Supreme Masterbuilt boasts a mahogany body with a matching electronic compartment cover, a carved AAAA flamed maple top and a set-in flamed maple or mahogany neck (depending on the custom shop version) with a tigerstripe ebony fretboard featuring 22 jumbo frets and fluorescent side dots.

There’s also Graph Tech Ratio Locking tuners with wooden knobs, a Graph Tech Black Tusq Low Friction nut, Seymour Duncan pickups—APH-1N Alnico II Pro (neck), APS-1 RW/RP Alnico Pro II Staggered Single Coil (middle), SH-5 Custom (bridge)—volume and tone controls (push/pull for humbucker split), a 5-way switch, a 2-way switch (lead free), a TonePros Tune-o-Matic bridge and Warwick Security Locks.

The Framus Panthera II Studio Supreme German Pro Series Teambuilt features a mahogany body with an “Easy Access” electronic compartment cover, a carved AAA flamed maple top and a maple neck with a tigerstripe ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets nut.

There’s also Seymour Duncan pickups—APH-1N Alnico II Pro (neck), APS-1 RW/RP Alnico Pro II Staggered Single Coil (middle), SH-5 Custom (bridge)—volume and tone controls (push/pull for humbucker split), a 5-way switch, a 2-way switch (lead free), a TonePros Tune-o-Matic bridge and Warwick Security Locks.

The Teambuilt model is available in five transparent high-polish finishes: Nirvana Black, Antique Tobacco, Burgundy Blackburst, Lagoon Blue Burst and Vintage Sunburst.

