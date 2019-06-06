Framus Unveils Updated Panthera II Studio Supreme Guitars

Panthera II Studio Supreme Masterbuilt

Framus has announced its new Panthera II Studio Supreme Masterbuilt and Teambuilt guitars.

The new guitars feature a three-dimensional carved top and Plek Fretwork with IFT —Invisible Fretwork Technology.

The Framus Panthera II Studio Supreme Masterbuilt boasts a mahogany body with a matching electronic compartment cover, a carved AAAA flamed maple top and a set-in flamed maple or mahogany neck (depending on the custom shop version) with a tigerstripe ebony fretboard featuring 22 jumbo frets and fluorescent side dots.

There’s also Graph Tech Ratio Locking tuners with wooden knobs, a Graph Tech Black Tusq Low Friction nut, Seymour Duncan pickups—APH-1N Alnico II Pro (neck), APS-1 RW/RP Alnico Pro II Staggered Single Coil (middle), SH-5 Custom (bridge)—volume and tone controls (push/pull for humbucker split), a 5-way switch, a 2-way switch (lead free), a TonePros Tune-o-Matic bridge and Warwick Security Locks.

Panthera II Studio Supreme Masterbuilt

The Framus Panthera II Studio Supreme German Pro Series Teambuilt features a mahogany body with an “Easy Access” electronic compartment cover, a carved AAA flamed maple top and a maple neck with a tigerstripe ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets nut.

There’s also Seymour Duncan pickups—APH-1N Alnico II Pro (neck), APS-1 RW/RP Alnico Pro II Staggered Single Coil (middle), SH-5 Custom (bridge)—volume and tone controls (push/pull for humbucker split), a 5-way switch, a 2-way switch (lead free), a TonePros Tune-o-Matic bridge and Warwick Security Locks.

The Teambuilt model is available in five transparent high-polish finishes: Nirvana Black, Antique Tobacco, Burgundy Blackburst, Lagoon Blue Burst and Vintage Sunburst.

Prices have yet to be announced for both guitars, but for more information head over to Framus.