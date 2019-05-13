Friedman Introduces New Mic-No-Mo Cabinet Simulation Box

Friedman has introduced the Mic-No-Mo all-analog cabinet simulation box.

The new unit, which is based on the cabinet simulation found in the company’s Runt series of amplifiers, is designed to eliminate issues like mic bleed, cluttered stages and inconsistent mic placement. Essentially, place the Mic-No-Mo between amp and speaker, select a simulated mic placement and send the pure sound direct to the audience without the need for actual microphones.

The Mic-No-Mo boasts ¼-inch outputs to connect to amps and speakers, as well as an XLR balanced output. There’s also onboard sliders for ground lift, axis and level (from -10dB to -30 dB for proper pairing with other audio equipment).

Friedman also notes that Mic-No-Mo is not a load box and should always be used with an appropriate speaker cab.

The Mic-No-Mo is available now for $99.99.

For more information or to purchase, head to Friedman Amplification.