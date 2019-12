(Image credit: Fu-Tone)

FU-Tone has announced its new Humbucker pickups.

The pickups—which come in bridge and neck position styles—have an output of 15.5k (Bridge)/10.k (Neck) and contain Alnico 5 magnets, allowing them to push your signal while keeping crystal clear tones.

The Bridge and Neck Humbucker pickups are available now for $79.95 each, and the Neck and Bridge Humbucker set is available for $159.95.

For more on the Humbucker pickups, head on over to fu-tone.com.