Fulltone Unveils New OCD V2 CME Exclusive Limited Edition Pedal

Fulltone has debuted its new OCD V2 CME Exclusive Limited Edition pedal.

The limited-edition pedal—which is available exclusively through Chicago Music Exchange—is notable for its black-and-white finish, a reversal of the Fulltone OCD's usual finish.

Aside from its eyebrow-raising finish, the pedal boasts the same specs as the Fulltone OCD V2 CME, including a new output buffer, Class A input section for increased dynamics and Fulltone’s Enhanced Bypass.

The Fulltone OCD V2 CME Exclusive Limited Edition is available now for $159.

For more info, head on over to chicagomusicexchange.com.