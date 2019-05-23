Furch Unveils New Zebrawood Blue Series Guitars

Furch Blue SA

Last year, Czech company Furch unveiled its “color series” of acoustic guitars, featuring seven new models—Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet—made of high-grade premium tonewoods and high-precision manufacturing.

Now, the company has announced two additions to its Blue Series, the all-solid Blue SA and Blue Plus SA, which feature African zebrawood back and sides paired with Sitka spruce tops.

Other features include an ebony fingerboard, tortoiseshell binding and pickguard, a double concentric ring soundhole rosette and black walnut inlays.

There’s also a proprietary Open-Pore Finish, which enhances the natural and visual characteristics of the tonewoods and provides excellent protection.

Both guitars are available now, starting at €1,131, or roughly $1,260.

For more information, head over to Furch Guitars.