Gear Spotlight: EVH Gear

Recently, Chris Cannella from Fender stopped by Guitar World HQ to demonstrate some of the gems from Fender's EVH line.

In the following videos, Chris shows off the features of a variety of EVH Wolfgang models, including the Special, Special Hardtail, Hardtail and Custom models, as well as giving us the low down on the new 5150 III 50-watt head.

For more info on all things EVH, head here.

EVH 5150 III 50-Watt Head


EVH Wolfgang Special


EVH Wolfgang Special Hardtail


EVH Wolfgang Hardtail


EVH Wolfgang Custom