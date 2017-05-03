Geppetto Guitars Introduces Nomad Humbucker

Geppetto Guitars is happy to introduce its new vintage-style, scatterwound humbucker pickup, The Nomad.

The Nomad is the first pickup to pay homage to the Dry Z pickup and is the result of cracking the “recipe code” to these infamous pickups that were used in Japanese copies of American guitars produced by Greco and Tokai in the late Seventies and into the Eighties.

The humbucker is another slice of the PAF pie—representing the lowest strength magnet, but a slightly higher resistance than our Camelot humbucker. This results in the clearest voicing possible.

The Nomad proudly wears an aged nickel cover with double black bobbins. The Alnico 3 magnets have been slightly discharged, allowing it to perform like a vintage pickup. The DC Resistance is approximately 8.0 K Ohms in the neck pickup and 8.7 K Ohms in the Bridge pickup. Wax potting is available upon request.

Geppetto Guitars owner, Mike O’Donoghue, worked on the development of The Nomad for almost a year. The result is a visually beautiful and audibly stunning finished product. O’Donoghue is an Air Force Veteran and former brick and mortar guitar store owner, as well as a father, grandfather and husband of 33 years. He lives and builds pickups in Taylor, Texas.

The Nomad, along with all of Geppetto Guitars’ pickups, are for sale direct via telephone at (512) 630-8423, at geppettoguitars.com, and at Austin Vintage Guitars in Austin. The pickups are available in Japan exclusively from Koiz Guitar Japan. For Geppetto pickups in Europe, visit mij-guitars.be.

The Nomad pickups are $110 each or $220 per set.