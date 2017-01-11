Gibson Just Unveiled a Strange New Body Shape at CES

(Image credit: Francisco Rivera via Twitter)

Gibson showed a new guitar at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, and the few photos of it that are circulating are generating quite a buzz.

The new model was apparently first revealed in this January 5 post from Twitter user Francisco Rivera.

The photo shows a body shape that recalls a more refined version of the Gibson M-III, with offset twin horns, with a comparatively sedate appearance and a stop tailpiece rather than a Floyd Rose.

The controls are most likely a single volume and tone and a pickup selector. The photo shows a gold-finished model in the foreground and what appears to be models in black and flame finishes behind it.

Hopefully we’ll know more about this after Winter NAMM 2017, coming up next week. Stay tuned for updates.