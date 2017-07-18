Godin Guitars Unveils New Custom Shop Models

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

Godin Guitars has revealed a series of new Custom Shop models, including the Summit Classic LTD series, the Montreal Premiere LTD Desert Blue, 5th Ave Uptown LTD SilverGold and the Coral Blue Session Custom T 59.

These eight new limited-edition Godin Guitars come loaded with boutique pickups from Lollar, Bare Knuckle and TV Jones. You can see the guitars below.

For more information on Godin, visit godinguitars.com.

Montreal Premiere LTD Desert Blue ($2545 USD list price / $2150 USD street price) (with Bigsby: $2745 USD list price / $2295 USD street price)

5th Avenue Uptown LTD SilverGold ($2190 USD list price / $1795 USD street price)

Summit Classic LTD Desert Blue w/ Bare Knuckle Mule Pickups ($2755 USD list price / $2295 USD street price)



Summit Classic LTD Cognac Burst Flame w/ Bare Knuckle Mule Pickups ($3190 USD list price / $2650 USD street price)



Summit Classic Supreme LTD Cognac w/ Lollar Gold Foil Pickups ($3575 USD list price / $2995 USD street price)



Summit Classic Supreme LTD Cherry Burst w/ Lollar El Rayo Pickups($3575 USD list price / $2995 USD street price)



Custom T 59 Coral Blue RN ($1250 USD list price / $1050 USD street price)