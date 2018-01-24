Godin Launches Doyle Dykes Signature Guitar

Godin has launched its new Doyle Dykes Signature guitar.

Built to Doyle's specifications, the Doyle Dykes Signature features a custom-voiced LR Baggs Electronics system, which offers the possibility of blending an LB6 saddle transducer with a Lyric acoustic guitar microphone.

The model comes with a solid Spruce top on a dual chambered mahogany body, mahogany neck, Richlite fingerboard and white binding, with white rose inlays at the 12th fret.

The street price of the Godin Doyle Dykes Signature is $1995.

For more info on the guitar, stop by godinguitars.com.