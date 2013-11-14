Godlyke Introduces TWA Fly Boys Mini Effect Pedals

Godlyke has announced its new TWA Fly Boys mini-pedals for guitar.

TWA Fly Boys offer exceptional sound quality in an ultra-compact footprint at a competitive price point.

They feature a lightweight, extruded aluminum chassis that’s the perfect size for crowded pedalboards or long-distance travel gigs. Quality components and a bullet-proof construction assure reliable performance while True Bypass switching keeps your tone clean and clear.

Current Fly Boys models include:

• FB-01 Distortion: Marshall-style Distortion with Drive, Tone and Level controls. List $89 | Street $69

• FB-02 Overdrive: Classic tube-amp overdrive with Warm and Hot modes. List $89 | Street $69

• FB-03 Echo: 600 milliseconds of gorgeous, transparent delay time. List $99 | Street $79

• FB-04 Chorus: Lush, vintage-style chorusing with Rate, Depth and Level controls. List $99 | Street $79

• FB-05 Metal: '80s-style high-gain distortion with Lo/Hi Boost switch. List $89 | Street $69

For more info on TWA products, including video demos of all Fly Boys models, visit godlyke.com.