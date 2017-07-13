Gretsch Adds Five New Guitars, Including G6118T Players Edition Anniversary Model

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Gretsch will unveil five new models this week during the 2017 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, including two new Players Edition models and a trio of Limited Edition guitars. You'll find all the details below.

G6118T Players Edition Anniversary with String-Thru Bigsby

At the intersection of innovation and tribute, the G6118T Players Edition Anniversary with String-Thru Bigsby is loaded with premium and professional-grade features and engineered for optimum performance and responsiveness.

A pair of High Sensitive Filter’Tron humbucking pickups responds to every note dynamically—snarling or purring according to how hard one strikes the strings, while the control complement—separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, no-load master tone and also a master volume—allows for near-infinite tonal variations. The all-new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets the guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down.

The standard “U”-shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 durable medium jumbo frets for a memorable playing experience that works with any fret-hand style. A pinned “rocking” bar bridge reacts in concert with the Bigsby B6CP vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning while the teflon-coated GraphTech TUSQ XL nut lets the strings slide freely, without binding in the slots. A thinner, 2.25” body provides maximum comfort during long sets while the innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing allows the guitar to retain that rich, full hollow body sound.

In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.

This sophisticated 2-tone guitar features a unique Iridium Silver finish on the body with an Azure Metallic finish on the back and sides, along with all of the appointments Gretsch fans desire—nickel “G-Arrow” control knobs, white binding with black purfling, gloss urethane finish, pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, vintage thick plexi pickguard in Azure with Gretsch logo and Gotoh locking tuning machines.

Coming August 2017.

G6122TFM Players Edition Country Gentleman Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple

Reinvigorated for modern players who demand the pinnacle of performance and tone from their guitar, the Gretsch G6122TFM Players Edition Country Gentleman Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple is packed with the sound and style that made the original a classic.

Updated and performance-oriented features include a laminated flame maple body, dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron humbucking pickups that provide pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments, and innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing that is specifically voiced for the thinner, 2.25” body and produces distinct tone by synchronizing the top and back vibrations for harmonious tone without clashing overtones.

The control complement—separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, no-load master tone and master volume—allows for near-infinite tonal variations. The all-new Gretsch "Squeezebox" paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets the guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down.

A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing. Highly expressive, the Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech TUSQ XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.

A treat for the eyes and ears, this guitar is a highly-tuned music machine—from the stately Amber Stain finish to the shining gold Gotoh die-cast locking tuning machines, gold “G-Arrow” control knobs, F Holes, gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. Engineered for today’s player who requires the most from their instrument, the Players Edition Country Gentlemen with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple updates authentic classic Gretsch style and sound with modern innovations. Coming August 2017.

G5420TG Limited Edition Electromatic Single-Cut Hollow Body with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

No nonsense, Electromatic hollow-body guitars are the perfect real, pure and powerful Gretsch instruments. Alive and resonant, the G5420TG Limited Edition Electromatic Single-Cut has fully hollow build with a true Filter’Tron voice that explodes with huge punch and clear, strong presence. Like all Electromatic guitars, it delivers the fearless and electrifying authenticity that has set Gretsch apart as the quintessential rock ‘n’ roll guitars from the very beginning.

Available in a limited edition stunning Candy Apple Red finish with gold hardware, the G5420TG offers premium features such as dual Black Top Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups, versatile upgraded controls including a master volume treble-bleed circuit, oversized bound F holes, aged multi-ply body binding, larger early-‘50s G6120 bound headstock, Graph Tech NuBone nut, pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail fingerboard inlays and Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece. Coming September 2017.

G5435 Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet

Electromatic Pro Jet models take on a unique voice and identity—chambered basswood bodies and arched maple tops along with dual Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups resonate true to That Great Gretsch Sound!

The G5435 Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet is available in a brilliant Fairlane Blue finish and features a rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, three-position pickup toggle switch, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gretsch “V”stoptail, “G-Arrow" knobs, white pearloid pickguard with Gretsch logo and threaded/knurled strap buttons. Coming November 2017.

G9520 Limited Edition Jim Dandy 24" Scale Flat Top Guitar

Crackerjack quality at a sober price! Faithful to the Gretsch "Rex" parlor guitars of the 1930s, '40s and '50s, the G9520 Limited Edition Jim Dandy Flat Top parlor-style model embodies everything that was great about everyone's first guitar. Everything and then some that is, because the G9520 is crafted with select guitar woods and is fully lined and braced for warm and pleasing tone, with a 24" scale for endless hours of playing comfort.

Available in a limited edition Bronze Burst finish, the Jim Dandy features an agathis body, nato neck, rosewood fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, rosewood top-load bridge with compensated saddle, single-ply white pickguard with “G” graphic and a 1950’s Gretsch 3x3 headstock. Coming August 2017.

For more info 'n' such, visit gretschguitars.com.