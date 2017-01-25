NAMM 2017: Gretsch Expands Roots Collection with New Acoustic Guitars

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Gretsch has expanded its Gretsch Roots Collection with the all-new G9511 Style 1 Single-0 “Parlor” Acoustic Guitar, G9521 Style 2 Triple-0 “Auditorium” Acoustic Guitar and G9531 Style 3 Double-0 “Grand Concert” Acoustic Guitar.

The company also has added new show-stopping models to its Acoustic Collection with the G5022CBFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo Cutaway Acoustic/Electric and the G5021WPE Rancher Penguin Parlor Acoustic/Electric.

Rich in voice and subtle in style, Roots Collection Acoustic Guitars represent a level of value, detail and craftsmanship not seen since the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Gretsch’s tapered, quartersawn spruce bracing patterns are specifically voiced for a surprising "throw" that maintains a clarity and balance not found in guitars of this range.

Each Model Style is crafted with a full complement of vintage artisan features including solid Sitka spruce tops, 12-fret construction with handset dovetail neck joints, tapered 16-degree headstocks, pre-war solid maple bridgeplates, unbleached bone nuts and matching "wavy" saddles.

Every component works to form an intricate design that produces a sound and voice that harkens back to a bygone era of "living room" choruses and prairie melodies, sure to turn the heads and hands of many a purist.

G9511 Style 1 Single-0 “Parlor” Acoustic Guitar

The G9511 Style 1 Single-0 guitar delivers a pristine, yet intimate voice that is full and silky without the “boxy” or “tubby” overtones common in this body size. Features include a solid Sitka spruce top with laminated mahogany back and sides, tapered solid spruce bracing, 12-fret, Single-0 construction, 1.75" unbleached bone nut and matching "wavy" saddle, 1800s "thin" bridge with solid maple bridgeplate and vintage "short pearl diamond" inlays. Available in an “Appalachia Cloudburst” finish.

G9521 Style 2 Triple-0 “Auditorium” Acoustic Guitar

True in sound and craft, the G9521 Style 2 Triple-0 slothead guitar rings clear with a quick, articulate note response and a crisp bass that is never “muddy.” Perfect for the finger-style player, this model shines in balance while projecting a surprisingly strong tonal “throw.” Features include a solid Sitka spruce top with laminated mahogany back and sides, prairie-inspired tapered solid spruce bracing, 12-fret, Triple-0 construction, 1.75" unbleached bone nut and matching "wavy" saddle, 1800s "thin" bridge with solid maple bridgeplate and handmade all-wood early "Arts & Crafts" era marquetry. Available in an “Appalachia Cloudburst” finish.

G9531 Style 3 Double-0 “Grand Concert” Acoustic Guitar

Dressed to impress given its stunning tortoise headcap with pearl logo and upgraded pearl inlay design, the G9531 Style 3 Double-0 model sounds out loud with a big, rich bass that is full and under control. The high-end is very liquid; not too fast and folds into the tone with a nice, decaying bloom that seems to float through the room. Features include a solid Sitka spruce top with laminated mahogany back and sides, prairie-inspired tapered solid spruce bracing, 12-fret, Double-0 construction, 1.75" unbleached bone nut and matching "wavy" saddle, 1800s "thin" bridge with solid maple bridgeplate and handmade all-wood early "Arts & Crafts" era marquetry. Available in an “Appalachia Cloudburst” finish.

G5021WPE Rancher Penguin Parlor Acoustic/Electric

Surely one of the most fabulous Gretsch birds ever to take flight, the G5021WPE Rancher Penguin Parlor Acoustic/Electric delivers classic Penguin style and appointments in a richly resonant parlor-size acoustic guitar. The Fishman Isys III pickup/preamp system provides a modern sonic complement to classic touches including a solid spruce top with scalloped "X"-bracing and maple back and sides, gold sparkle neck and body binding, Neo-Classic “thumbnail” fingerboard inlays, a gold plexi pickguard, “vertical wing” Gretsch headstock logo, and more. Available in White.

G5022CBFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo Cutaway Acoustic/Electric

The G5022CBFE Rancher Falcon Jumbo Cutaway Acoustic/Electric offers full-bodied jumbo tone with full-on Gretsch Black Falcon regalia, gilded appointments and professional onboard electronics for peerless amplified tone. Its jumbo cutaway body includes dazzling gold-sparkle binding on the top, back, sound hole, fingerboard and headstock. Other premium features include a solid spruce top with scalloped "X"-bracing and classic Rancher triangular sound hole, maple sides and arched back, maple neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic "thumbnail" inlays, "V"-shaped headstock with vertical winged "Gretsch" sparkle logo, compensated bridge with rosewood base, deluxe tuners, and gold-plated hardware.

The Fishman Sonicore under-saddle pickup and Isys III preamp system provide great amplified performance and flexible sonic control, with volume, bass/middle/ treble controls, onboard tuner and battery life indicator.

For more information, visit gretschguitars.com.