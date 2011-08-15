Gretsch Introduces G6120 Eddie Cochran Signature Hollowbody

Gretsch has just unveiled its new G6120 Eddie Cochran Signature Hollow Body guitar, which pays tribute to rock-and-roll and rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran. The single-cutaway, western-motif instrument combines features based directly on Cochran’s main guitar—the orange Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins hollowbody.

During his career, the late Eddie Cochran only ever played the Chet Atkins hollowbody, which he purchased new in 1955 at age 16 from the Bell Gardens Music Center in his hometown, Bell Gardens, CA. Cochran played this instrument on such hits such as “Summertime Blues,” “Twenty Flight Rock,” “C’mon Everybody,” “Somethin’ Else,” “Nervous Breakdown” and “Sittin’ in the Balcony.” This same guitar was in the trunk of Cochran's car on the April 1960, the night of his fatal car crash in Chippenham, England.

Here's Eddie Cochran performing "Summertime Blues":

The new G6120’s single-cutaway hollow body has an arched, three-ply maple back and sides with parallel bracing and double-bound f holes. The two-piece maple neck has black and white single-ply binding and a polished brass nut. Other features include a 9.5-inch-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 standard frets and western-themed pearloid inlays (cacti, steer horns and fences); DynaSonic single-coil bridge pickup and Lindy Fralin “Dog Ear” single-coil neck pickup with three-position switching; opaque plexi pickguard bearing Gretsch logo; aluminum bridge with rosewood base, Bigsby B6GBVF vibrato tailpiece; gold G-arrow control knobs and gold-plated, chrome and aluminum hardware; gold-plated Grover V98G Sta-Tite tuners; elegant “Western Maple Stain” finish; and deluxe hard shell case.

The G6120 Eddie Cochran Signature Hollow Body guitar has a suggested retail price of $3,625.