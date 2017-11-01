Gretsch Announces New Limited Edition Guitars

Gretsch has announced a series of new limited edition models, including the G6136T Falcon, G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body, G5435TG Electromatic Pro Jet and a pair of G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top guitars.

G6136T Limited Edition Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby

The G6136T Limited Edition Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby offers all the classic Falcon elements, in a new Azure Metallic finish.

Iconic style and richly robust Gretsch tone cuts through a dense onstage mix, guaranteeing a stand-out-from-the-crowd guitar, both sonically and visually. A pair of TV Jones Classic humbucking pickups grace the laminated maple body, providing pristine highs, glassy mids, stout lows and balanced harmonics for tone that blends well with other instruments, while retaining its unique voice.

The control complement—separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, no-load master tone and master volume—allows for infinite tonal variations. Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets the guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down.

A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing. The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing is specifically voiced for this guitar, and delivers increased projection and airy openness from the thinner 2.25” body.

A highly expressive Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech TUSQ XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.

The Azure Metallic Limited Edition Falcon features gold hardware including Grover Imperial die-cast tuning machines and jeweled "G-Arrow" control knobs, white neck binding, F holes and a vintage thick plexi gold pickguard with Gretsch logo.

The G6136T Limited Edition Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby will hit stores December 2017.

G5422TG Limited Edition Electromatic Double-Cut Hollow Body with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

The G5422TG Limited Edition Electromatic Double-Cut Hollow Body with Bigsby and Gold Hardware offers full hollow-body build and true Filter’Tron voice in the classic Cadillac Green Metallic with gold hardware aesthetic.

Premium features include dual Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups, versatile upgraded controls including master volume treble-bleed circuit, oversized bound F holes, aged multi-ply body binding, smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock, Graph Tech NuBone nut, pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail fingerboard inlays and a gold Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece.

The G5422TG Limited Edition Electromatic Double-Cut Hollow Body with Bigsby and Gold Hardware will hit stores December 2017.

G5435TG Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

The Electromatic Pro Jet models feature chambered basswood bodies and arched maple tops along with dual Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups and Bigsby tailpieces that resonate beautifully.

The G5435TG Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet with Bigsby and Gold Hardware is available in a Candy Apple Red finish, and features include a rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, three-position pickup toggle switch, Bigsby B50 tailpiece, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, "G-Arrow" knobs, gold pickguard with Gretsch logo and threaded/knurled strap buttons.

The G5435TG Limited Edition Electromatic Pro Jet with Bigsby and Gold Hardware is coming December 2017.

G9500 LTD Jim Dandy 24" Scale Flat Top Guitar

Gretsch introduces a pair of G9500 LTD Jim Dandy 24" Scale Flat Top Guitars in new limited edition finishes—Vintage White with a single-ply tortoise pickguard or Chieftain Red Burst with a single-ply white pickguard.

Faithful to the Gretsch "Rex" parlor guitars of the 1930s, '40s and '50s, the G9500 LTD Jim Dandy Flat Top parlor-style model is crafted with select guitar woods and is fully lined and braced for warm and pleasing tone, with a 24" scale for endless hours of playing comfort.

It also features an agathis body, nato neck, rosewood fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, rosewood top-load bridge with compensated saddle, single-ply pickguard with “G” graphic and a 1950’s Gretsch 3x3 headstock.

The Vintage White model will be available in November 2017, while the Chieftain Red Burst will be available in December 2017.

For more on these models and more, stop by gretschguitars.com.