Gretsch Unveils Two New Limited Edition Streamliner Models

G2655TG-P90 Limited Edition Streamliner Center Block Jr. P90 with Bigsby and Gold Hardware (Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch has unveiled two new limited edition Streamliner models.

From the company: The G2655TG-P90 Limited Edition Streamliner Center Block Jr. P90 with Bigsby and Gold Hardware (pictured above) features a Broad’Tron neck pickup, a P90 bridge pickup and a spruce center block. The single-coil P90 Soap Bar bridge pickup spawns a brighter and more transparent tone than a traditional humbucker, yet still has that throaty thick midrange for a unique tone.

A lightweight spruce center block runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesired feedback for volume-friendly performance on modern stages.

Gretsch G2420T-P90 Limited Edition Streamliner Hollow Body P90 with Bigsby (Image credit: Gretsch)

The Gretsch G2420T-P90 Limited Edition Streamliner Hollow Body P90 with Bigsby adds a sonic twist by combining the Broad’Tron bridge pickup with a P90 neck pickup. The single-coil P90 Dog Ear neck pickup spawns a vibrant, fat tone while the Broad’Tron neck pickup offers a throaty humbucker bite.

A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile.

The Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece adds shimmer and expression, while the Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured rosewood base and synthetic bone nut grant amazing tuning stability.

The G2420T-P90 combines all the classic vintage style to expect from Gretsch —a gorgeous Midnight Wine Satin finish, vintage-style black control knobs, F Holes, elegant body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, arched laminated maple construction and a three-ply black/white/black pickguard with the Gretsch logo.

The G2420T-P90 will be available in November 2018 for $749, while the G2655TG-P90 will be available in September 2018 for $819.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to gretschguitars.com.