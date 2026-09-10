Why pedal artwork matters – and how it impacts your sound without you even realizing: “They're tools for making music, but they're also statements about who we are as players and what we value as artists”
JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott explains how the artwork you're stomping on might be affecting more than just the way your pedalboard looks
The following excerpt is adapted from Josh Scott's forward for Art of the Stompbox by Chris Cassone.
The first guitar pedals I ever encountered were sitting in a glass case at Russellville Pawn on the main highway that cut through the center of my small Alabama town. They changed my life.
I was probably 15, and there they were – a handful of lovingly used stompboxes with price tags hanging on those classic paper tags with a single string tied around the knobs. What struck me wasn't their promise of sonic transformation – I barely understood what they did. It was how completely different they were from each other.
A Zoom 505 with its digital display and plastic housing looked like a piece of consumer electronics, something that belonged next to a Nintendo or a calculator. But the scratched-up BOSS pedal sitting next to it had the solid, purposeful presence of a craftsman's tool – something my dad might pick up at the hardware store because he had work to get done.
Even then, I sensed that these visual differences meant something. The brands weren't just competing on features or price; they were making completely different statements about what a guitar pedal should be, who should use it, and how seriously you should consider the aesthetic.
Decades later, as both a pedal builder and a student of guitar culture, I've come to realize that this moment in that pawn shop captured something essential about the relationship between sound and sight in our instrument's evolution. We don't just hear our pedals – we live with them, arrange them, obsess over them, and yes, judge them by their covers.
That visual language has never been more diverse or sophisticated. Every pedal is a collaboration between sound and sight, between engineer and artist, between maker and musician. In an era when anyone can build a circuit, it's often the visual language that separates the memorable from the forgettable, the iconic from the ignored.
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The guitar pedal occupies a unique space in industrial design – simultaneously utilitarian and expressive, mass-produced yet personal. These are objects designed to be stepped on, yet many never touch the floor. They're tools for making music, but they're also statements about who we are as players and what we value as artists.
I've always believed that the best pedal designs aren't decorations applied to functional objects – they're integral expressions of the musical philosophy contained within.
When Ivor Arbiter made his Fuzz Face smile, when Bill Finnegan chose the perfect shade of gold for his Klon, when BOSS created their color-coded universe, they weren't just making pedals look different. They were creating visual languages that would become part of how we understand and relate to our instruments.
In my own company's evolution from hand-stamped boxes to printed graphics, I've learned that every design choice – from the thickness of a line to the placement of a logo – either adds to or subtracts from this musical conversation. The best pedal art doesn't just catch your eye; it becomes part of your sound in ways you might not even consciously realize.
Pedals are not mere effects processors but artifacts of creative intent. In the world of guitar effects, beauty and function aren't opposing forces – they're partners in the endless pursuit of the perfect sound.
- Art of the Stompbox: Celebrating The Visual Artistry of Effects Pedals features 300 color photographs from 60 pedal makers across 18 countries, with a foreword by Josh Scott of JHS Pedals and a cover testimonial from the late Ace Frehley of KISS. It's available now via Amazon.
Josh Scott, founder of JHS Pedals and host of The JHS Show on YouTube, is the owner of the world’s largest guitar pedal collection and arguably the foremost authority on effects pedals today.
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