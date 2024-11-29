This Black Friday hack at Musician’s Friend gets you an iconic EHX reverb circuit and a Klon-style drive – for a fraction of the usual price

News
By
published

One of EHX’s most underrated pedals – which bundles the Holy Grail Max circuit with the Klon-aping Soul Food – is currently available for less than the reverb costs on its own

Electro-Harmonix Turnip Greens
(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

If you’re after some genuinely chunky discounts on classic pedals this Black Friday, well Musician’s Friend is certainly living up to its name right now – offering up to 50% off on a range of Electro-Harmonix stompboxes, including perennials like the Big Muff, POG 2 and the Deluxe Memory Man.

It won’t surprise you to hear that some of the best value can be found on the fringes of EHX’s ever-dependable range, though.

Electro-Harmonix pedals: Up to 50% off at Musician’s Friend

Electro-Harmonix pedals: Up to 50% off at Musician’s Friend
It’s the time to load up on pedalboard staples from Electro-Harmonix in Musician Friend’s Black Friday sale, with discounts on classic units like the Big Muff Pi, POG II and Memory Man. Meanwhile, newer additions, like the Satisfaction Fuzz Plus (inspired by the Maestro FuzzTone) and Pulsar Tremolo are half price.

View Deal
Electro-Harmonix Turnip Greens
Electro-Harmonix Turnip Greens: was US$246.60 now US$123.30 at Musician's Friend

Turnip Greens might not be the biggest name in EHX’s line-up but don’t be fooled. It's actually a 2-in-1 combo, packing EHX’s much-loved Holy Grail Max reverb and Klon-aping Soul Food overdrive into one box. The Holy Grail Max isn’t on sale this weekend, so this Musician’s Friend deal gets you the same circuit for $60 less than you’d pay for the Holy Grail Max on its own – plus an overdrive, to boot.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.