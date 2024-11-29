This Black Friday hack at Musician’s Friend gets you an iconic EHX reverb circuit and a Klon-style drive – for a fraction of the usual price

If you’re after some genuinely chunky discounts on classic pedals this Black Friday, well Musician’s Friend is certainly living up to its name right now – offering up to 50% off on a range of Electro-Harmonix stompboxes, including perennials like the Big Muff, POG 2 and the Deluxe Memory Man.

It won’t surprise you to hear that some of the best value can be found on the fringes of EHX’s ever-dependable range, though.

It’s the time to load up on pedalboard staples from Electro-Harmonix in Musician Friend’s Black Friday sale, with discounts on classic units like the Big Muff Pi, POG II and Memory Man. Meanwhile, newer additions, like the Satisfaction Fuzz Plus (inspired by the Maestro FuzzTone) and Pulsar Tremolo are half price.

For instance, the NYC firm’s killer take on Keith Richards’ beloved Maestro fuzz tone, the Satisfaction Plus (see what they did there?) is now available for just $49.50 (down from $99). The Stereo Pulsar Tremolo has also plummeted by 50% to $51.70.

However, for my money (and yours), I reckon the Electro-Harmonix Turnip Greens is one of the best pedal deals out there this weekend. It’s a combo package of both the Klon-style Soul Food overdrive and Holy Grail Max reverb and it has dropped to half price – at $123.30.

The latter is not in the sale and priced at $185 as a standalone, so if you’re after a ’verb, you can get the same circuit for $60 less than the Holy Grail Max would cost on its own – and get the Soul Food thrown in as a further sweetener.

The Soul Food is in the sale, too at $89, so adding all that up, you’d be looking at a total price of $294, meaing this is a saving of nearly 60% off the cost of buying both individually – even on Black Friday pricing.

Electro-Harmonix Turnip Greens: was US$246.60 now US$123.30 at Musician's Friend Turnip Greens might not be the biggest name in EHX’s line-up but don’t be fooled. It's actually a 2-in-1 combo, packing EHX’s much-loved Holy Grail Max reverb and Klon-aping Soul Food overdrive into one box. The Holy Grail Max isn’t on sale this weekend, so this Musician’s Friend deal gets you the same circuit for $60 less than you’d pay for the Holy Grail Max on its own – plus an overdrive, to boot.

You get the same controls as the Holy Grail Max, including all four reverb types (Spring, Hall, Plate, and Reverse) and the same dials on the Soul Food, with independent footswitches for each pedal – plus you can select between True and Buffered Bypass. It’s just all wired into a single box.

I’m not alone in being a fan of the Turnip Greens, either – YouTube guitar guru Mary Spender name-checked it as her favorite pedal and – as she told Guitar World in her 2020 interview – the clip she made on the underrated unit is the one that launched her into the guitarverse spotlight.

It’s fair to say Black Friday has become pretty frothy in terms of the marketing-to-actual deal ratio in recent years, but this feels like real value for money and is tempting more than a few grizzled GW staffers, as a result…

