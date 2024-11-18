“The woodiest overdrive tones I've ever heard”: Pedal Pawn’s Cowboy King is a “Tube Screamer on steroids” based on Stevie Ray Vaughan’s personal TS9
One half of the firm’s fan-favorite BluesPrint Dual Overdrive has been saddled up solo – and it promises to power up amps like no other Tube Screamer
British pedal crafter Pedal Pawn has introduced the Cowboy King overdrive pedal – a new take on the classic Tube Screamer circuit that promises to “enhance the crap out of your amp”.
Notably, the pedal’s heritage can be traced back to a previous Pedal Pawn creation called the BluesPrint – a dual overdrive offering two distinct TS-style tones, which was created after close inspection of Steve Ray Vaughan's own personal 1983 Ibanez TS9 pedal.
One of those OD modes replicated the SRV circuit to deliver the “juiciest mid-hump overdrive tone ever”. Now, in response to intense fan demand to have that side of the stompbox packaged into a stand-alone unit, the Cowboy King has arrived.
There is a slight twist, though. It is being described as a “souped-up” version of the vintage TS9, meaning it offers “more output, gain, juice, and clarity” than its old-school progenitor as it homes in on a woody clarity to give this pedal its edge.
Like the classic green Tube Screamer, it has controls for Level, Drive, and Tone, but it's designed to get “fat” where other overdrive pedals get “mushy”.
“Plus,” says Pedal Pawn founder Chris King Robinson, “it’s got one of the woodiest overdrive tones I’ve ever heard. Taking inspiration from the Tube Screamer-style circuit, you wouldn’t think it had that extra clarity and woody tone, but the way we’ve enhanced it... it’s a Tube Screamer on steroids.”
Cranking the Drive dial unlocks the sought-after Stevie Ray Vaughan-inspired super distortion. Even with all the settings maxed out, it still packs an impressive musicality, although any semblance of nuance has been duly left behind.
Robinson, a confessed “pedal addict” and hardened touring musician, had tested over 50 vintage Tube Screamers in preparation for the BluesPrint. SRV’s beloved 1983 unit stuck out above the rest.
“The Stevie Ray Vaughan-owned one stands out as the clearest and most dynamic Screamer I've ever heard,” he told Guitar World. “There’s a clarity I’ve never experienced before.”
“Whether you want smooth, Texas-style smoke or stage-shaking leads,” says Pedal Pawn, “the Cowboy King nails that iconic tube tone with fat, juicy character and unmatched authority.”
Each pedal is handcrafted in Cambridgeshire, UK, and draws from the usual 9V of power. There is also true bypass switching to keep guitar signals clean.
The Pedal Pawn Cowboy King is available now and is priced at £194 (approx. $250), although it is currently 25% off for Black Friday.
Head to Pedal Pawn for a showdown at dawn.
