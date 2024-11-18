“The woodiest overdrive tones I've ever heard”: Pedal Pawn’s Cowboy King is a “Tube Screamer on steroids” based on Stevie Ray Vaughan’s personal TS9

One half of the firm’s fan-favorite BluesPrint Dual Overdrive has been saddled up solo – and it promises to power up amps like no other Tube Screamer

Pedal Pawn Cowboy King
(Image credit: Pedal Pawn)

British pedal crafter Pedal Pawn has introduced the Cowboy King overdrive pedal – a new take on the classic Tube Screamer circuit that promises to “enhance the crap out of your amp”.

Notably, the pedal’s heritage can be traced back to a previous Pedal Pawn creation called the BluesPrint – a dual overdrive offering two distinct TS-style tones, which was created after close inspection of Steve Ray Vaughan's own personal 1983 Ibanez TS9 pedal.

