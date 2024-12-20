“I was changing my strings on the bed and I had all this garbage when I was done. My daughter said, ‘You should really do something about that’”: Why are D'Addario strings color-coded? CEO Jim D'Addario reveals the story behind the innovation

In the early '90s, buying guitar strings meant excessive packaging – until D'Addario had a light bulb moment that changed the game

The surname D'Addario is, by now, inextricably linked to guitar strings. Among its many ventures and innovations is the system of color-coding strings, which D’Addario CEO Jim D'Addario reveals was inspired by an eco-conscious comment made by his daughter.

“In the early 1990s, a package of strings had an envelope for each of the six strings – a paper envelope for each one, identified for each note, in a vinyl pouch with a fancy label,” D'Addario tells Billboard. “So there was a minimum of eight pieces of packaging; sometimes there was a little advertisement as well.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.