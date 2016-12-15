Guitar Tab Tutor App for iOS Teaches Beginners How to Read Tab

(Image credit: Guitar Tab Tutor)

Longtime Guitar World transcriber Jeff Perrin has announced the release of Guitar Tab Tutor, a free iOS app designed to teach beginning players how to read and play tablature notation for guitar.

Guitar Tab Tutor is designed to be the ultimate reference guide for any technique a guitarist might encounter when learning to play songs on guitar. Accompanying video lessons, available via a single in-app purchase, provide an even more in-depth look into each technique by providing visual demonstration and performance tips.

Guitar Tab Tutor Features:

• Comprehensive reference sheet illustrating every TAB technique imaginable for guitar

• Accompanying text description on how to perform each technique

• Single in-app-purchase unlocks 39 video lessons, each providing an up-close demonstration of all guitar techniques.

Download Guitar Tab Tutor for free on the Apple App Store.

For more information, visit jeffperrinmusic.com.