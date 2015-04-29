Guitar World Recommends: MXR Il Torino Overdrive Pedal — Video

Guitar World Recommends shines the spotlight on new and noteworthy gear for guitarists. This week, Guitar World recommends the MXR Il Torino Overdrive pedal.

The Il Torino Overdrive, the MXR Custom Shop showroom’s latest addition, serves up smooth, organic grit with the controls you need to adapt its sound to your carefully constructed signal chain.

Designed by guest Custom Shop engineer Carlo Sorasio, Italy’s premier boutique amp and pedal builder, the Il Torino Overdrive uses MOSFET technology to recreate the gain structure of classic tube preamps, allowing it to sing with sweet, touch responsive saturation and natural sounding compression. Next, Carlo added a three-band EQ section so you can finely shape the sound of the overdrive.

Finally, Carlo added a BOOST/OD switch to toggle between Boost Mode—a cleaner sound with just the right amount of compression and sustain—and OD Mode—a more aggressive, cranked tube amp sound.

This pedal uses a sophisticated bypass system in the form of a Class A Low Impedance Output Driver—essentially a form of buffered bypass—to keep your tone sounding warm and natural across long signal chains where signal loss normally occurs.

It all comes in a sturdy MXR box with all the high-quality jacks and switches to make it last on the road.

For more about this pedal, visit jimdunlop.com.