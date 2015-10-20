Guitar World Recommends: Way Huge Saffron Squeeze Compressor MkII Pedal — Video

Guitar World Recommends shines the spotlight on new and noteworthy gear for guitarists. This week, Guitar World recommends the Way Huge Saffron Squeeze Compressor MkII.

The MkII has all of the love honey sustain and dripping compression of its predecessor, but now you can shape and mold it just the way you like it.

In addition to the MkI’s Volume and Sustain controls, this revitalized rascal now has a Gain control to set the input gain level, a Tone control to cut post-compression high-end and an Attack control to set the compressor’s reaction speed. The Way Huge Saffron Squeeze MkII Compressor is TLC for your tone.

