Suspect linked to organized crime ring targeting Guitar Center stores across the US arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of high-value guitar thefts at multiple West Coast Guitar Center locations, including Redmond, Washington. The police have confirmed this latest case is part of an organized retail theft operation that spans at least three states.

According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD), in October 2025, the investigation began after a $3,000 guitar was stolen from a Guitar Center location in the city.

The unnamed suspect also returned to Redmond Guitar Center on March 21, 2026, and was subsequently arrested on March 26 on charges of second-degree theft. The RPD went on to link the suspect to 15 other pawn transactions involving stolen instruments

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“This arrest is what premier law enforcement looks like in practice,” commented Redmond Chief Darrell Lowe in a press statement.

“Organized retail theft is a serious, coordinated crime, and we treat it that way. Our detectives are diligent, they are persistent, and they are dedicated to holding criminals accountable.”

Another suspect related to the case – 25-year-old Laurentiu Miclescu – was charged on December 3, 2025, after allegedly stealing a handful of guitars from the same Guitar Center location.

Miclescu, along with an accomplice, allegedly stole two guitars. The duo were allegedly caught on video surveillance using a large jacket to hide the instruments.

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When the RPD investigation kicked off on November 26, a Guitar Center employee from another state located the stolen guitars for sale online, and recognized the two Redmond suspects from similar incidents. At least four other Guitar Centers – in Washington, California, and Oregon – were part of the concerted effort.

The RPD went on to organize a sting operation whereby an undercover detective contacted the suspect via the online guitar listing. They arranged to meet under the guise of buying the guitar, and when both suspects arrived at the meeting location, they were immediately taken into custody without incident.

The case is still ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Redmond Police Department.

In related news, Joe Bonamassa recently stepped in and issued a public plea to help session player Mason Stoops recover his stolen vintage guitars.