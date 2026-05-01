“He’s like, ‘Where did you find that? Our storage unit’s been broken into. Everything’s been cleared out’” Korn bassist Ra Díaz recovers 15 bass guitars that were stolen from him – thanks to community effort
A musician in Henderson, Nevada, spotted some of Díaz's instruments at a local music store
Korn bassist Roberto “Ra” Díaz has finally recovered 15 bass guitars that were stolen from a storage space in Las Vegas about two weeks ago – thanks to a concerted effort involving the local community and police force.
According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, a handful of instruments were discovered by local musician and tattoo artist Dave Chipp at a music store in Henderson, Nevada, around 16 miles from Las Vegas.
There were several signs indicating the basses belonged to Diaz, including the flag of Chile and other markings related to Suicidal Tendencies, the band the Chilean musician used to be part of.Article continues below
“I picked it up, played it. I was like, 'Man, this is awesome.' And I looked on the 12th fret, and it said Ra ST, which is Ra Suicidal Tendencies,” Chipp told the news outlet.
Chipp went on to call a friend who was connected to Díaz. “He’s like, ‘Where did you find that? Our storage unit’s been broken into. Everything’s been cleared out,’” he recounted. “We found eight of them.”
Following this initial discovery, it took only a couple of days for Chipp to locate more of the stolen instruments – as well as pedals and personalized memorabilia – at other music stores in the area, and immediately notified the Henderson police.
Although no arrests have been made so far, the Korn bassist was finally able to recover the stolen goods and thanked all those involved in a social media post.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A post shared by Ra Diaz (@ra_diaz)
A photo posted by on
“As a musician, I’ve heard tons of stolen gear and equipment horror stories. I can’t believe how lucky I am that mine has a happy ending thanks to them,” he wrote.
“The amount of sentimental value some of these instruments have is impossible to explain, and the fact that they’re now safe in my possession is truly a blessing.”
Jameson Harding, the detective in charge of the case, commented, “One [bass] that we recovered had a Chilean flag on it. And Mr. Díaz is from Chile. And so, they’re getting ready to tour there.
“He was just super thankful that we found that guitar because he said his plan the whole time was to come back to Vegas for Sic New World, get that guitar, and take it on tour with him. So, it was really cool to be able to give him that. It’s obviously part of his heritage.”
In related news, Díaz’s predecessor and Korn's former bassist, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, recently addressed his unexpected departure from the band.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.