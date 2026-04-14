“Time is of the essence”: Joe Bonamassa issues public plea to help session player Mason Stoops recover his stolen vintage guitars

Joe Bonamassa has issued a public plea to help Mason Stoops recover his guitar gear, after some of his most-prized electric guitars were stolen from the back of a truck.

Stoops, an LA-based touring and session guitarist, took to Instagram yesterday following the theft asking fans for information concerning the whereabouts of his missing gear.

In a series of Instagram stories, Stoops confirmed his “favorite” 1965 Fender Jazzmaster and 1961 Gretsch Corvette were both “long gone”.

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“Pretty please keep an eye out for these stolen guitars,” Stoops wrote. “Last seen in Highland Park neighborhood, Los Angeles. Please contact me, Mason, if you see them anywhere. Thank you so much.”

As Stoops reveals, the Jazzmaster is Serial Number 110229, with neck stamp 40CT64B.

It’s been repainted in shellac in a ‘Snake-Fly Green’ finish. Other standout specs include a Mastery bridge, a broken-off rhythm switch, and an apple sticker on the headstock. Stoops says he’s used it on nearly every record he’s been a part of over the past five years.

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The Corvette, meanwhile, is “mega rare and all original”. Stoops used it extensively on his recent tour with Mumford and Sons.

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There’s a ‘Mason’ sticker by the control knob and an updated Fink Instruments bridge. The serial number is 42736.

Other gear that was stolen include a Guyatone wah-fuzz from the 1970s and a Highland Dynamics Delta 4-7 Mini Preamp.

Bonamassa shared Stoops’ story on his own Instagram, writing, “Los Angeles! Let’s help our friend Mason Stoops get his beloved guitars back.

“This 65 Fender Jazzmaster and 61 Gretsch Corvette were stolen in the Highland Park area. Please share because time is of the essence.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of the above, head over to Mason Stoops’ Instagram account for more.