“Deputies hit all the right notes bringing this case to a close”: Police officers in California recover $60,000 worth of stolen guitars – still with Guitar Center price tags on

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The five high-value guitars were found in the suspect's car trunk

Police officers holding various guitars
(Image credit: Lake Forest Police Services)

Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) have recovered nearly $60,000 worth of stolen guitars following an interception in Lake Forest, California.

“On Friday night (May 15), someone tried to strike a chord with a burglary involving nearly $60,000 worth of guitars,” reads the statement on the official Lake Forest Police Service Facebook account, “but Deputies quickly changed their tune.”

Officials detail that Deputy Carillo and K9 Billy, with the department’s K9 unit, managed to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a Kia Forte, parked at the gas pumps. The deputies detained the suspect and recovered five high-value guitars from the open trunk before taking the vehicle into custody.

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Due to the commercial nature of the burglary, the unnamed suspect faces severe felony charges under California law, including grand theft and commercial burglary.

“No satisfaction for this suspect,” the statement continues. “Just a failed getaway, busted chords and a setlist that includes felony charges. Deputies hit all the right notes bringing this case to a close.”

A few weeks ago, a separate suspect was arrested in Washington state in connection with a series of high-value guitar thefts at multiple West Coast Guitar Center locations.

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Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.

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