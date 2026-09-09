When it comes to bang for your buck, I can think of few brands that are as budget-friendly as Harley Benton. Their guitars are designed to do one thing: give players great build quality and top-tier specs at prices that don’t break the bank. Now, you can get them even cheaper thanks to up to 60% off in the Thomann Guitar Days sale .

Thomann Guitar Days: Up to 60% off

Thomann’s Guitar Days sale delivers something for every kind of guitarist thanks to discounts hitting a mega up to 60% off. It includes some hefty discounts on Harley Benton, Martin, PRS, Fender, Epiphone, and loads more. The sale runs until the 30th of September, and new items are consistently being added, so it’s worth checking back if you don’t see exactly what you want right now. Read more Read less ▼

I’ve reviewed loads of Harley Benton gear over the past few years, and I spotted four bits of guitar gear in the sale that I’ve been personally hands-on with get discounts. For my money, Harley Benton guitars are amongst the best value you can buy right now, so I highly recommend checking these models out.

Save 20% (£84) Harley Benton Fusion IV HSS: was £429 now £345 at Thomann My top deal of the Thomann Guitar Days sale is this Harley Benton Fusion IV HSS. It’s the latest model for the series and features a versatile HSS pickup configuration that gives you a broad range of styles to play from. The ‘alter’ switch means you get a massive 10 different pickup configurations to play with, and it’s got a Babicz tremolo with 24 stainless steel frets. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% (£56) Harley Benton ST-Modern Plus HSS: was £344 now £288 at Thomann Another HSS S-type, the Harley Benton ST Modern Plus is one of the best beginner electric guitars I’ve ever played. It’s incredible value for money, feeling like a much more expensive guitar in your hands. I really loved the neck with its compound-radius fretboard, which made it feel incredibly playable. It also has a Babicz tremolo that is rock solid even when you abuse it Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% (£25) Harley Benton SC-Custom III: was £257 now £232 at Thomann If you want that LP-guitar experience without spending loads, the Harley Benton SC-Custom III is a great option. The model I played was a bit more vintage-leaning than this, but still featured the set neck and Alnico V humbuckers. It’s a heavy instrument in keeping with its inspiration, but the neck feel is ultra-playable, and the pickups deliver some superb guitar tones. Read more Read less ▼