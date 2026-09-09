With up to 60% off budget guitar brand Harley Benton plus loads more big brands, the Thomann Guitar Days sale is the place to pick up an absolute steal on a guitar right now
If you want to save big on guitar gear, then this mega sale at Thomann is the one you've been looking for
When it comes to bang for your buck, I can think of few brands that are as budget-friendly as Harley Benton. Their guitars are designed to do one thing: give players great build quality and top-tier specs at prices that don’t break the bank. Now, you can get them even cheaper thanks to up to 60% off in the Thomann Guitar Days sale.
Thomann Guitar Days: Up to 60% off
Thomann’s Guitar Days sale delivers something for every kind of guitarist thanks to discounts hitting a mega up to 60% off. It includes some hefty discounts on Harley Benton, Martin, PRS, Fender, Epiphone, and loads more. The sale runs until the 30th of September, and new items are consistently being added, so it’s worth checking back if you don’t see exactly what you want right now.
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I’ve reviewed loads of Harley Benton gear over the past few years, and I spotted four bits of guitar gear in the sale that I’ve been personally hands-on with get discounts. For my money, Harley Benton guitars are amongst the best value you can buy right now, so I highly recommend checking these models out.
My top deal of the Thomann Guitar Days sale is this Harley Benton Fusion IV HSS. It’s the latest model for the series and features a versatile HSS pickup configuration that gives you a broad range of styles to play from. The ‘alter’ switch means you get a massive 10 different pickup configurations to play with, and it’s got a Babicz tremolo with 24 stainless steel frets.
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Another HSS S-type, the Harley Benton ST Modern Plus is one of the best beginner electric guitars I’ve ever played. It’s incredible value for money, feeling like a much more expensive guitar in your hands. I really loved the neck with its compound-radius fretboard, which made it feel incredibly playable. It also has a Babicz tremolo that is rock solid even when you abuse it
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If you want that LP-guitar experience without spending loads, the Harley Benton SC-Custom III is a great option. The model I played was a bit more vintage-leaning than this, but still featured the set neck and Alnico V humbuckers. It’s a heavy instrument in keeping with its inspiration, but the neck feel is ultra-playable, and the pickups deliver some superb guitar tones.
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I also spied this Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced multi-effects pedal on sale. It’s another Harley Benton product I’ve reviewed, and I think it’s a great multi-effects pedal for beginner players. It’s incredibly easy to use and has a great range of sounds on offer, particularly when it comes to the effects section. The stock presets do need tweaking, but once you do, you can make some genuinely great sounds. I wouldn’t recommend it for live playing, however, because of the delay when switching patches.
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Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When not writing articles for Guitar World, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
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