Never-before-heard Van Halen demo from 1974 set for release: “Van Halen opens the family archive for the first time”
Glitter predates the band’s debut album by four years, making it the earliest Van Halen track to be released
A previously unheard gem from the Van Halen archive is to be released as part of the limited-edition version of Alex Van Halen’s new book on the band.
The song, Glitter, was demoed in 1974, just a year after the band changed its name to Van Halen. But getting your hands on a copy will be a real battle. The book, Van Halen, is an official chronicle of the band and is limited to just 1,500 signed and numbered copies.
Still, it’s big news for Van Halen fans, coming just shy of two years after the release of Unfinished, the final song Eddie and Alex Van Halen wrote together before the guitar legend’s 2020 passing.
Glitter features original bassist Mark Stone, who left the group later that year. He features alongside the Van Halen brothers and David Lee Roth.
The track will be served up as a 7” picture disc vinyl, featuring artwork inspired by the band’s 1984 tour design. It also stands to be the earliest Van Halen track ever to see the light of day.
The B-side is a specially selected spoken-word recording from Alex Van Halen, born from conversations he had with the book publisher, Genesis.
“Van Halen opens the Van Halen family archive for the first time,” Genesis says. “The band’s story is told through an extraordinary collection of correspondence, tour memorabilia, album artwork, press material, musical equipment, unpublished photographs and much more.”
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The 312-page tome traces the band’s Dutch origins, their arrival on US soil, and the glitz, glamor, and chaos that followed.
You can pre-order the book from Genesis for $475/£345.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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