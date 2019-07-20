GW Live at Summer NAMM 2019—TRV with Tim Rockmore

Right now, the Guitar World staff is at the Summer NAMM show in Nashville, Tennessee, soaking up and getting the skinny on all the latest and greatest in gear.

With an abundance of gear, of course, comes an abundance of great guitarists—and on that front, this Summer NAMM has not disappointed. During the show, we sat down with one of the talented guitarists in attendance, Tim Rockmore, to discuss what's new with TRV.

You can check out our conversation above.

For more of our comprehensive coverage of the 2019 Summer NAMM show, step right this way.