Hear and See the New Epiphone Embassy Pro Bass in Action

(Image credit: Courtesy of Epiphone)

Today we bring you a brand-new demo video of a brand-new bass: the Epiphone Embassy Pro Bass.

Designed to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Epiphone joining the Gibson Family of Instruments, the Embassy Pro Bass features new ProBucker #760 Bass Humbuckers and improved hardware including a Tune-o-matic bridge, a 1960s-inspired “claw” tailpiece, and 2-on-a-side Premium 17:1 ratio tuners for better balance.

It's available in Antique Ivory, Dark Cherry, and Ebony finishes.

For more about the Embassy Pro Bass, visit its page on epiphone.com.