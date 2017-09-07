Hear and See the New Epiphone Thunderbird Vintage PRO Bass in Action

In this new video, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass demos the new Thunderbird Vintage PRO Bass from Epiphone.

The Thunderbird Vintage PRO Bass is an incredibly accurate reproduction of the classic electric bass first introduced in 1963 that has since powered dozens of hits by The Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, and more.

Featuring new ProBucker Bass Humbuckers and a vintage-styled ‘60s Tune-o-matic bridge and Claw tailpiece, the Thunderbird Vintage PRO is available in Alpine White, Ebony, and Tobacco Sunburst. This bass is made to rock!

Check out the clip below, and for more, visit epiphone.com.