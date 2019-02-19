Ibanez Debuts New Jake Bowen JBM10FX Signature Model

Ibanez has announced its new Jake Bowen JBM10FX signature guitar.

A more affordable version of the Periphery guitarist’s JBM100 model, the guitar features a maple top on a nyatoh body, making it noticeably lighter than the JBM100. Aside from that though, it still features the JBM100's DiMarzio Titan humbuckers, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and Gibraltar Standard II bridge.

The guitar also features a maple Wizard III neck, bound jatoba fretboard and a reverse headstock. It comes factory-tuned to DAFCGC and is strung up with .011-.056 strings.

The guitar's five-way selector switch goes between the bridge, inner coils, both pickups, the parallel-connected neck humbucker and the neck.

“This isn’t just an affordable-priced version of my JBM100,” Bowen said of the guitar. “This is a guitar I bring to stage every night and I can count on to play like the bigger-budget models.”

The Ibanez Jake Bowen JBM10FX will be available in April for $1,333.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to ibanez.com.