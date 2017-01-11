NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces New Iron Label Bare Knuckle Models

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

Ibanez is introducing two new RGA models to its "Made for Metal” Iron Label series. From the company:

The RGAIX6U, and its 7-string companion model, the RGAIX7U, are high-performance electric guitars fitted with Bare Knuckle pickups, designed for hard rock and metal.

Both models feature an Antique Brown Stained ash body with matching headstock, and a 3-piece maple/ bubinga Nitro Wizard neck with a bound ebony fretboard. Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads provide excellent tuning stability and expedite string changes.

RGAIX6U features:

Gibraltar Standard II bridge—for exceptional tuning stability and precise intonation adjustment

Bare Knuckle Aftermath pickups w/ a 3-way pickup selector switch

Coil-tap on/off mini -switch—for quieter vintage tones and more detailed high-end.

RGAIX7U features:

• Gibraltar Standard II-7 bridge for exceptional tuning stability and precise intonation adjustment

• Bare Knuckle Aftermath 7 pickups w/ a 3-way pickup selector switch

• Coil-tap on/off mini-switch—for quieter vintage tones and more detailed high-end.

Both guitars have black hardware. Revered by metal guitarists for their tight, articulate sound and excellent dynamics, Bare Knuckle’s Aftermath pickups are designed for aggressive playing styles. They shine with palm-muting and pinched harmonics, while reproducing the lower frequencies of drop-tuned power chords with clarity and punch.

The Ibanez Iron Label Series, was designed with strictly metal in mind; a sleek, serious muscle guitar, with all the elements to facilitate peak performance of the heavy metal guitarist.



RGAIX6U

• Nitro Wizard 3pc maple/ bubinga neck

• Ash body

• Bound ebony fretboard

• 2 Bare Knuckle Aftermath (H) pickups

• Coil-tap on/off mini switch

• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads

• Gibraltar Standard II bridge

• Black hardware

• Antique Brown Stained (ABS) finish

List: $1,653.32

RGAIX7U

• Nitro Wizard-7 3pc maple/ bubinga neck

• Ash body

• Bound ebony fretboard

• 2 Bare Knuckle Aftermath 7 (H) pickups

• Coil-tap on/off mini switch

• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads

• Gibraltar Standard II-7 bridge

• Black hardware

• Antique Brown Stained (ABS) finish

List: $1,791.10