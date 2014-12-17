Ibanez RGKP6 Guitar with Mini Korg Kaoss Pad — Demo Video

In the brand-new video below, several guitarists, including Guitar World's Paul Riario, Tarra Thiessen of Sharkmuffin and Val Vallese of Pound the Lbs., demo the new Ibanez RGKP6 Kaoss Guitar.

The guitar has a built-in Korg mini Kaoss pad. Let us explain ...

From the company:

For those looking to weave the dynamic elements of electronic music into their sound Ibanez introduces the RGKP6 Kaoss Guitar and the SRKP4 Bass.

Each instrument includes a built-in/detachable Korg mini Kaoss pad 2S that puts 100 effect programs within fingertips distance. Other mini Kaoss pad 2S features include a synthesizer, built-in mp3 player and digital recorder. As if that weren't enough, both axes contain a built-in distortion circuit for additional sonic mayhem.

For more information, visit Ibanez online. The link goes directly to the Ibanez/Korg page.