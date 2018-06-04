Ibanez Tube Screamer: Four Things You Don’t Know

The Ibanez Tube Screamer is one of the most loved, copied and modded overdrive pedals of all time. The pedal has been issued (and reissued) in numerous variants over the years and found a place in the rigs of players like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Kirk Hammett, Gary Moore, Steve Vai and many others.

In this video, Phillip McKnight hips us to four fun facts about the Tube Screamer, including info about the pedal’s origins, electronics, variants and more.

