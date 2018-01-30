IK Multimedia Introduces Leslie for AmpliTube and T-RackS on Mac/PC

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

IK Multimedia has teamed up with Hammond USA and Suzuki MusicCorp to bring the sound of Leslie amps and cabinets to its AmpliTube software and T-RackS mixing and mastering processors.

AmpliTube Leslie and T-RackS Leslie offer the authentic sounds of 5 Leslie amps and 6 Leslie rotary-speaker cabinets that can be used for recording or playing live. Microphone distance and position control, precise level balancing, different amp and cab combinations, circuit overdriving, width, acceleration and deceleration control of the rotary speaker, horn/drum balance and more are included to give tracks the shimmer, charm, growl and character that are an unmistakable part of the Leslie sound.

There are 5 amp models included: Leslie Type 147, Leslie Type 122, Leslie Type 122A—a new tube model—the Leslie 3300w and the Leslie G-37/Studio 12, the last two of which are new hybrid amps.

All the speaker cabinets are faithfully reproduced using IK Multimedia's exclusive Volumetric Response Modeling technology. There are 6 rotary speaker models included: Leslie Type 147, 122, 122A; Leslie 3300w, Leslie G-37 and the Leslie Studio 12.

The virtual microphones in the AmpliTube Leslie and T-RackS Leslie can be repositioned. This affects the perception the listener will have of the rotation, or "doppler effect." Users can choose between a 90° mic position, which is the most common, to the 180° mic position, which is less common, but heard on many famous recordings, and gives a more symmetric perception of the rotation. It is also possible to move the virtual microphones closer or further from the cabinet for even greater realism when recording. There is a full parametric EQ to further shape the sound to fit a variety of musical ideas.

Changing the rotation speed of the horn and drum is also possible allowing users to adjust the range of speed from slowest to fastest for their ideal performance settings. It is also possible to change the acceleration and deceleration speeds to control how quickly the speaker goes from "chorale" (slow) to "tremolo" (fast).

The AmpliTube Leslie and T-RackS Leslie are expected to ship in March 2018 and will be priced at $/€129.99 each. The Leslie Collection, which combines the AmpliTube and T-RackS versions, will be priced at $/€179.99. Upon release, the individual amps will also be available separately for $/€24.99 each and the cabinets will be available for $/€34.99 each. A single amp and cabinet purchased together will be priced at $/€49.99.

The AmpliTube Leslie and T-RackS Leslie are available for preorder at a special introductory price of only $/€99.99 and the Leslie Collection can be pre-ordered for only $/€149.99.

For more info, stop by ikmultimedia.com.