IK Multimedia Releases Cinematic Percussion Instrument with SampleTank Custom Shop Player

IK Multimedia has announced the release of Cinematic Percussion, a new SampleTank 3 Instrument collection that's available now on the SampleTank 3 Custom Shop for Mac and PC.

This collection is a massive group of samples, loops and MIDI patterns that are taken straight from instruments used to score countless blockbusters.

The samples come from Greg Ellis, a percussionist whose work has been featured in Argo,Godzilla, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Iron Man, The Matrix trilogy and other popular films.

It has a flexible collection of audio loops recorded at 10 different source tempos, a generous array of MIDI patterns that have been performed and designed by the IK sound design team and Ellis himself. Of course, it also comes with a deep roster of playable single-hit instruments, all of which support multiple velocities and round robin.

All of these drums are mapped using an extended General MIDI mapping, which lets users mix-and-match elements from the Cinematic Percussion kit with elements from other SampleTank 3 drum libraries.

SampleTank 3 is IK Multimedia’s expandable ultimate sound and groove workstation for Mac and PC. It features an intuitive workflow that allows musicians to quickly and easily get down to the business of making music.

For more information about these new libraries, visit ikmultimedia.com. For more about SampleTank, head here.