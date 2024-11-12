Enter the tonal thunderdome with a whopping 75% off Tonex and AmpliTube 5 Max software this Black Friday

IK Multimedia has played a significant part in the digital revolution for both studio and live musicians, with its AmpliTube and Tonex ecosystems; both applications hold some serious regard amongst reviewers and players alike, and both have been charitably bundled into the Black Friday deal of a lifetime. This Black Friday, you can pick up the top-flight editions of both titanic applications from IK Multimedia for an impressive 83% off .

‘Going digital’ with your guitar rig hasn’t always been an alluring prospect – but today, there are fewer reasons to shirk the software than ever. Amp sims and modeling algorithms are close to a hyper-realistic singularity, already indistinguishable in A/B testing to the vast majority of guitarists (the rest of whom, let’s be honest, got lucky). The Black Friday guitar deals are easily the best time of year for guitarists to start their modeling experiments, as audio companies vie to offer the most compelling deals on their next-gen software and hardware.

IK Multimedia MAX Bundle: was US$599.98 now US$99.99 at IK Multimedia Want to get on board with amp emulations? Well, this is the best possible time, as IK Multimedia offers the most comprehensive versions of its two biggest applications: AI tone-modeling ecosystem Tonex and digital guitar-tracking powerhouse AmpliTube 5. You get the Max packages for each at a combined price of $99.99, where each would usually cost $299.99 each – equaling a stunning 83% discount.

In our Tonex software review, we found the biggest advantage of the software is easily its ability to model your gear. Rather than relying on pre-captured sounds and close-approximation patches to recreate an existing rig, you can basically print your rig to your own Tone Model algorithm – allowing you to take everything with you on the road without actually taking any of it with you on the road. If the idea of lugging your modded Fender Twin up another unreasonably steep set of venue stairs is enough to twinge your back, Tonex has you covered.

But with the Tonex Max package offered as part of this frankly insane discounted bundle, you might only ever think to profile some of your more esoteric pedals and cabs. After all, you’ll have access to thousands of proprietary and user-generated Tone Models straight away – including Tone Models of some incredibly sought-after vintage amps.

Garnering a full 5 stars out of 5 in our Amplitube 5 review, it's a phenomenal piece of guitar-rig-building software, that enables you to build your sound brick by brick from faithfully-modeled guitar amps, comprehensive guitar cab, mic and room impulse responses, and a flotilla of effects besides. AmpliTube 5 MAX v2 is the full package, including (but not limited to) premium analog models of Fender, Orange and Mesa/Boogie amps as well as a suite of Fulltone pedals and even a vintage Leslie. Better still, the new version supports Tonex, so you can insert AI-boosted Tone Models into your rig with no problem.

This deal is an unmissable one – unless, of course, you miss it. As long as you pick up and register one of either Max-version software before December 2nd, though, you’ll be golden.

