Enter the tonal thunderdome with a whopping 75% off Tonex and AmpliTube 5 Max software this Black Friday

There’s never been a better time to go digital, as IK Multimedia’s definitive modeling software applications get a big discount for Black Friday

A copy of Amplitube 5 running on a laptop
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

IK Multimedia has played a significant part in the digital revolution for both studio and live musicians, with its AmpliTube and Tonex ecosystems; both applications hold some serious regard amongst reviewers and players alike, and both have been charitably bundled into the Black Friday deal of a lifetime. This Black Friday, you can pick up the top-flight editions of both titanic applications from IK Multimedia for an impressive 83% off.

‘Going digital’ with your guitar rig hasn’t always been an alluring prospect – but today, there are fewer reasons to shirk the software than ever. Amp sims and modeling algorithms are close to a hyper-realistic singularity, already indistinguishable in A/B testing to the vast majority of guitarists (the rest of whom, let’s be honest, got lucky). The Black Friday guitar deals are easily the best time of year for guitarists to start their modeling experiments, as audio companies vie to offer the most compelling deals on their next-gen software and hardware.

IK Multimedia MAX Bundle
IK Multimedia MAX Bundle: was US$599.98 now US$99.99 at IK Multimedia

Want to get on board with amp emulations? Well, this is the best possible time, as IK Multimedia offers the most comprehensive versions of its two biggest applications: AI tone-modeling ecosystem Tonex and digital guitar-tracking powerhouse AmpliTube 5. You get the Max packages for each at a combined price of $99.99, where each would usually cost $299.99 each – equaling a stunning 83% discount.

