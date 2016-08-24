IK Multimedia Releases SampleTank 2 for iOS

IK Multimedia announces the release of SampleTank 2 for iPhone and iPad, a major update to the flagship virtual instrument for mobile musicians. iOS users now have the power of desktop virtual instruments—without compromise—with a massive number of more than 1,900 high-quality instruments and the most advanced sound and groove workstation for the mobile platform.

SampleTank 2 for iOS is a sample-based virtual instrument that allows users to have at their fingertips thousands of sounds from multiple categories of acoustic, electric and electronic instruments—all on their iPad or iPhone.

Players can load up to 8 simultaneous parts from a selection of 140 included instruments in 16 categories, including: piano, drums, bass, guitar, strings, keyboards, synths, organs and more. These instruments can be played in a live setting or when composing with the device interface or an external keyboard or pads controller.

Hundreds of new sounds are now available for in-app purchase in SampleTank 2 with six new "Pro-Instrument" packs comprising over 500 new instruments that let users customize their sound set for any kind of compositional style or musical genre. All new sounds are in addition to previously available content. This brings the total universe of SampleTank 2 for iOS sounds to over 1,900 instruments and over 1,200 MIDI patterns - the largest collection of sounds available for any virtual instrument on the iOS platform.

Additional new downloadable libraries are also available for in-app purchase. More libraries, previously only available for SampleTank desktop, are scheduled for monthly releases from signature titles like Neil Peart Drums, Hugh Padgham Drums, Terry Bozzio Drums, Billy Cobham Drums, American Acoustic guitar and more.

Much of the SampleTank 2 interface has been redesigned for faster music creation workflow. The new Live interface, the new Browser and Song mode, the redesigned Pad interface and additional advanced MIDI features, have all been implemented to make SampleTank 2 the most powerful mobile sound workstation to date.

The re-designed instrument browser makes it easy to find the right sound for the right application, taking full advantage of multi-touch gestures and providing an immediate visual reference of the instruments, via new 3D images and icons.

In the new Live interface, SampleTank 2 becomes an extremely powerful real-time playing instrument where its eight instrument slots can be used to create layers, splits, or multis easily and quickly thanks to the multi-touch device interface. Additionally, loops and patterns can be loaded and used to create backing tracks and accompaniments at any time. All of these features operate the same as on advanced hardware sound workstations--all from the convenience of a mobile device.

For composers, the new Song mode includes helpful compositional tools like an integrated 8-track MIDI sequencer featuring an optimized interface for fast, intuitive recording. The sequencer also supports looped instruments to kick-start musical creativity in a snap.

For beat makers, the redesigned Pad interface with 4x4 launch pads lets them create grooves and beats with ease. IN addition, a new MIDI learn function makes controlling SampleTank 2 from any standard MIDI keyboard or pads controller easier than ever.

Although SampleTank 2 makes exceptional use of touch control-even for tight spaces like smartphones-users can expand beyond touch. IK's iRig MIDI 2, iRig PRO or iRig Pro DUO interfaces connect SampleTank 2 iOS with all popular standard MIDI controllers, while the iRig KEYS line of MIDI controllers or the iRig Pads groove controller offer compact, immediate plug-and-play, mobile-friendly and studio solutions for on-the-go musicians with no need for additional adapters. Additional SampleTank sounds are also unlocked when you register compatible IK hardware.

SampleTank 2 is available now as a direct download from the App Store as a Free version (over 20 instruments), and paid version (over 140 instruments) for only $/€19.99. Additional Sound Packs are available through in-app purchase starting at $/€5.99. Existing users will benefit from the fully redesigned interface and new features for free. Newly released SampleTank Pro sound packs and downloadable libraries are available for in-app purchase starting at $/€9.99.

To download SampleTank 2 for iOS from the App Store or for more info, visit appstore.com/sampletank.