In this new video, Intervals guitarist Aaron Marshall walks us through how he uses PRS Guitars' 408 pickup system to get all the tones he needs—out of a single guitar.

It's the perfect guitar for a touring musician who needs to incorporate multiple sounds on stage without switching instruments.

Intervals' new album, The Shape of Color, is out now.

For more about the 408, check out the video below and visit its page on prsguitars.com.