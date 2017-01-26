Jackson Guitars Releases New Soloist and Telly Models

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Jackson has announced the release of several all-new Pro Series and X Series Soloist models, as well as additional color options for existing Soloist models. From the company:

Fast and streamlined, the ergonomic Pro Series Soloist models open up new horizons of playability, resetting the bar of what’s possible in guitar design.

Pro Series Soloist SL7 HT

The Pro Series Soloist SL7 HT is a unique, 7-string machine featuring a 25.5” scale length, mahogany body with an ash top, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and a 12”-16” compound-radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays.

It’s also outfitted with dual Seymour Duncan SH-6 7 pickups, which deliver superior punch and power while maintaining clarity, and a Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge for improved sustain. Available in Charcoal Gray with all-black hardware and Jackson’s signature pointed reverse 7-in-line headstock.

Pro Series Soloist SL2 MAH

The new Pro Series Soloist SL2 MAH takes the highly coveted features of the SL2 and adds a resonant mahogany top and body with a Natural satin finish. Other premium features include a one-piece through-body maple neck with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement rods, as well as a lightning fast 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets.

Chosen specifically for their incredible sound, a pair of modern Seymour Duncan Distortion Mayhem humbucking pickups drives this guitar’s voice, combining for highly balanced, flexible tone, with plenty of high output for pristine cleans and snarling distortion. Master volume and tone controls shape the pickups’ output, which can be further refined with the three-position toggle switch.

Also equipped with a Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo bridge, recessed for pick hand comfort and providing laser-accurate intonation and ultra-stable tuning when combined with the Floyd Rose R3 locking nut. Famous Jackson appointments are also included such as brooding black hardware, pearloid piranha tooth inlays and single-ply binding around the body, neck and Jackson’s signature pointed 6-in-line headstock.

The Pro Series Soloist SL2 HT MAH exchanges the Floyd Rose with a Jackson HT6 string-thru-body hardtail bridge and is available in a satin Natural Mahogany finish.

The Pro Soloist SL2Q HT MAH also features a Jackson hardtail bridge, but gets an added elegant quilt maple top and is available in eye-catching Fuchsia Burst with a gloss finish and matching headstock. The popular Pro Series Soloist SL2Q MAH has also been updated with two new finishes—Alien Burst and Transparent Magenta Burst with matching headstocks. Distinctive and affordable, Jackson’s X Series Soloist models are built for speed, and loaded with purebred Jackson DNA.

The new X Series Soloist SLXT features a basswood body, through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and tilt-back scarf joint headstock, and a 12"-16" fully bound compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard (with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays) that curves more dramatically at the nut for easy chording and flattens out as it approaches the neck joint for low-action bends without fretting out.

Duncan Designed alnico HB-103N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB-103B (bridge) humbucking pickups power this metal beast, which also includes three-way blade switching and a Jackson compensated and adjustable string-through-body TOM-style bridge. Available in Gloss Black or Torred with black hardware.

The existing X Series Soloist SLX model also has new koa or zebra wood top options for its basswood body. Other fine features include a through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and tilt-back scarf joint headstock, a 12"-16" fully bound compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkin inlays, Duncan Designed alnico HB-102N (neck) and high-output ceramic HB-102B (bridge) humbucking pickups and a Floyd Rose Special double-locking two-point tremolo.

Jackson has also added an all-new X Series Telly TY2-7 HT, a 7-string axe featuring a 25.5" scale length and a basswood body coupled with a one-piece through-body maple neck with painted back finish, graphite reinforcement and scarf joint. A 12”-16” compound radius bound maple fingerboard offers comfortable and speedy playability, and hosts 24 jumbo frets and black sharkin inlays.

The TY2-7 HT delivers hotter and more aggressive tone from a pair of Jackson high-output 7-string humbucking pickups that can be further shaped by master volume and tone dome-knob controls and three-way blade switch. Also equipped with a Jackson HT7 7-string-through-body hardtail bridge for outstanding sustain and solid intonation.

Available in Pavo Purple and Snow White with black hardware and a reverse Jackson pointed 7-in-line headstock.

For more information, visit jacksonguitars.com.