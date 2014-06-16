JBE Pickups Unveils HB Mini Dual-Blade Humbucker

JBE Pickups has announced the addition of the HB Mini to its line of dual-blade humbucker pickups.

The HB Mini is a small-footprint humbucker that fits into instruments with traditional mini-humbucker pickup routes.

The HB-Mini uses a shielded four-wire hookup cable for wiring flexibility. Wire the HB Mini to a push/pull pot or mini switch and get on-the-fly tone changes.

Phaselus SA, a Swiss manufacturer of custom guitars, has selected the HB Mini as a recommended option for their Lengardo and Torino models of HSS, HSH or HH pickup-configured instruments.

For more information, visit JBE at jbepickups.com.