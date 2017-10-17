Jericho Guitars Announces First Line of Basses

Jericho Guitars is proud to announce their first ever line of electric bass guitars, the Alpha series.
The Alpha models are geared specifically for the live and studio professional.
From the scale to the finish and everything in between, Alpha is all about utility.
Features:
- 35” Scale
- Lightly Carved Solid Ash Body
- Hipshot Bridge & Tuners
- Tuned EADG // BEAD // F#BEA
- Single Piece Maple Neck
- Semi-Gloss Black Finish
- Macassar Ebony or Maple Fretboard
- Your Choice of Black or Blacker
- 4 String Only
For more information, visit jerichoguitars.com/ALPHA.