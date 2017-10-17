Jericho Guitars Announces First Line of Basses

Jericho Guitars is proud to announce their first ever line of electric bass guitars, the Alpha series.

The Alpha models are geared specifically for the live and studio professional.

From the scale to the finish and everything in between, Alpha is all about utility.

Features:

35” Scale

Lightly Carved Solid Ash Body

Hipshot Bridge & Tuners

Tuned EADG // BEAD // F#BEA

Single Piece Maple Neck

Semi-Gloss Black Finish

Macassar Ebony or Maple Fretboard

Your Choice of Black or Blacker

4 String Only

For more information, visit jerichoguitars.com/ALPHA.