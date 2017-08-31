Jericho Guitars Announces Fusion Walnut EverTune Model

(Image credit: Jericho Guitars)

Expanding on its popular Fusion Series, Jericho Guitars—in partnership with EverTune—has announced the limited-production Fusion Walnut EverTune model.

From the company: Loaded with the best components on the market and boasting a professional range of capabilities, the Fusion Walnut Evertune is a true merger of tone that add volumes to any style, both live and in the studio.

Features:

Solid Walnut Body with Forearm Bevel

F-Style Evertune Bridge

25.75” Scale (27” Available on Request)

Coil-tapping for Single-Coil Voicing (disables inner coils)

Matte Covered Seymour Duncan JB / 59 Humbuckers

Three-Piece Mahogany Set Neck Construction

Customers can take advantage of a pre-order sale to secure a production model at $999. After the production is complete, the guitar becomes available at the retail price of $1,120.

To find out more, visit jerichoguitars.com.