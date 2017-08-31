Jericho Guitars Announces Fusion Walnut EverTune Model

Expanding on its popular Fusion Series, Jericho Guitars—in partnership with EverTune—has announced the limited-production Fusion Walnut EverTune model.
From the company: Loaded with the best components on the market and boasting a professional range of capabilities, the Fusion Walnut Evertune is a true merger of tone that add volumes to any style, both live and in the studio.
Features:
- Solid Walnut Body with Forearm Bevel
- F-Style Evertune Bridge
- 25.75” Scale (27” Available on Request)
- Coil-tapping for Single-Coil Voicing (disables inner coils)
- Matte Covered Seymour Duncan JB / 59 Humbuckers
- Three-Piece Mahogany Set Neck Construction
Customers can take advantage of a pre-order sale to secure a production model at $999. After the production is complete, the guitar becomes available at the retail price of $1,120.
