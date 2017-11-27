Historic Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, Prince, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan Guitars Up for Auction December 2

Guernsey's auction house will offer up a remarkable group of historic guitars on December 2 at the Boehmian National Hall in New York City.

The group includes two guitars owned by Jimi Hendrix—a sticker-covered Guild that he played at the 1968 Miami Pop Festival and a 1963 Stratocaster that was one of the first Strats Hendrix owned—a gold 1953 Gibson Les Paul once owned by Paul McCartney, a custom gold "Love Symbol" guitar used by Prince and a 1989 Gibson L4 Custom that David Bowie played while on tour and in recording sessions from the late Eighties to the early Nineties. And that's just the start.

The group also includes an acoustic Takamine EF-360 S once owned by Tom Petty—this particular guitar even includes a letter from Petty himself certifying that the guitar has "a lovely sound"—a Fender Stratocaster signed by Petty and all of the Heartbreakers, a 12-string Gibson Firebird once owned by Johnny Winter and a 1963 Fender Precision bass that Bruce Springsteen played on his first album.

We've included a healthy sampling of the gear on offer in the gallery below, but you can examine the lot in its entirety at guernseys.com.

Update: The auction now also includes a 1962 gold sparkling Fender Stratocaster once owned by Bob Dylan. The guitar—only the third known Dylan guitar to ever go to auction—is expected to fetch over $1 million, according to Guernsey's. You can find an image of it in the gallery below.