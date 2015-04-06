John Page Classic Guitars: John Page on His New Ashburn Production Model — Video

In the new video below, John Page, a co-founder of the Fender Custom Shop and among the greatest living custom luthiers, describes the thinking and features behind his new Ashburn production-model guitar from John Page Classic.

The double-cutaway, hard-body Ashburn was meticulously designed by Page, produced to his standards in a state-of-the-art workshop in Japan and set up in the U.S. by authorized John Page Classic techs.

“The Ashburn has all the design features in my hand-built custom guitars," Page says. "It makes my guitars more available, to more people.”

The MSRP is $1,499.

For more information about John Page Classic and the Ashburn, visit johnpageclassic.com.

