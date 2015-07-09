John Page Classic Presents “Swamp” by Eric Gales with Living Colour's Doug Wimbish and Will Calhoun — Video

Below, check out a new "John Page Classic Presents” video featuring lefty guitarist Eric Gales, who is backed by Living Colour'sDoug Wimbish (bass) and Will Calhoun (drums).

In the clip, which was shot at Nuthouse Recording in Hoboken, New Jersey, Gales, Wimbish and Calhoun are performing "Swamp," a new song written by Gales for his upcoming album.

Gales—an extremely talented guitarist and vocalist—is playing the new John Page Classic Ashburn. Gales, who often is compared to Jimi Hendrix, has developed a unique hybrid blues/rock sound of his own—a sound that also draws upon influences as diverse as Albert King and Eric Johnson.

“I’m not just a bass player, I’m a sound system,” Wimbish has said. That’s why he’s among the leading bass players in the business. Best known for his work in Living Colour, Wimbish has performed and recorded with the Rolling Stones, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), Depeche Mode, Madonna, Jeff Beck and many others.

Calhoun is acclaimed for his unique blend of improvisational and hard rock drumming on Living Colour's four Epic releases as well as his work with B.B. King, Mick Jagger, Jaco Pastorious, Paul Simon, the Allman Brothers Band, Lauryn Hill, Marcus Miller, Wayne Shorter, Run-DMC and more.

The Ashburn was designed by John Page, a Fender Custom Shop co-founder and one of the world's greatest custom luthiers. The Ashburn, which is built to spec, set up in the U.S. by John Page-authorized techs and backed by a lifetime performance guarantee, delivers elite custom design for only $1,499 MSRP.

John Page Classic is an HRS Unlimited brand.

For more information about John Page Classic and the Ashburn, visit johnpageclassic.com. For more Ashburn specs and photos, check out "John Page Classic Guitars Introduces the Ashburn."